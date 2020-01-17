Global  

Vero Beach makes gesture to show it is 'Holy Cross Strong'

Vero Beach makes gesture to show it is 'Holy Cross Strong'

Vero Beach makes gesture to show it is 'Holy Cross Strong'

Purple ribbons adorn several light poles on the Merrill P Barber Bridge in Vero Beach.

The gesture was made by the city to show respect for women members of the Holy Cross Rowing Team involved in a tragic crash Wednesday.
