Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Troop Zero movie clip - Selling Cookies

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:55s - Published < > Embed
Troop Zero movie clip - Selling Cookies

Troop Zero movie clip - Selling Cookies

Troop Zero movie clip - Selling Cookies - Prime Video The ABCs of selling: A - Always B - Be C - Cookies Plot synopsis: In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of life in outer space.

When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.