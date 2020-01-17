Troop Zero movie clip - Selling Cookies

Troop Zero movie clip - Selling Cookies - Prime Video The ABCs of selling: A - Always B - Be C - Cookies Plot synopsis: In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of life in outer space.

When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond.