Hillary Trailer - Hulu

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:09s
Hillary (Official) Trailer • A Hulu Original Documentary A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, Hillary interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hillary and Bill Clinton Tell the Story of Their Meet-Cute in Trailer for Hulu’s ‘Hillary’ Docuseries (Video)

Hulu dropped the trailer for its new Hillary Clinton-focused docuseries “Hillary” on Thursday,...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Hillary Clinton: 'Lord knows what will happen if we don't retire' Trump

Hulu released a trailer for its documentary on Hillary Clinton, who advised Democratic primary voters...
USATODAY.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hillary Documentary movie [Video]Hillary Documentary movie

Hillary Documentary movie trailer - HULU - Plot synopsis: A portrait of a public woman, interweaving moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of Hillary Rodham..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:07Published

