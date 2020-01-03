Global  

Royal Caribbean Says Video Shows Proof Grandfather Knew Window Was Open In Death Of Toddler

Royal Caribbean Says Video Shows Proof Grandfather Knew Window Was Open In Death Of Toddler

Royal Caribbean Says Video Shows Proof Grandfather Knew Window Was Open In Death Of Toddler

Royal Caribbean says they have video proof that a northern Indiana man knew a cruise ship window was open before he accidentally dropped his step-granddaughter out of it.
Royal Caribbean says video shows grandfather knew window was open

18-month-old Chloe Wiegand fell from an 11-story window aboard one of its ships in July.
