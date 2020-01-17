Best Buy CEO Corie Barry Under Investigation For Misconduct 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:28s - Published Best Buy CEO Corie Barry Under Investigation For Misconduct An anonymous letter accuses Best Buy’s CEO Corie Barry of having an inappropriate romantic relationship with a fellow executive, John Lauritsen reports (0:28). WCCO 4 News at 5 – January 17, 2019 0

Best Buy launches investigation into CEO Corie Barry Best Buy Co. Inc. CEO Corie Barry is under investigation by the retailer's board after it received an...

