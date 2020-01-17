Global  

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry Under Investigation For Misconduct

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry Under Investigation For Misconduct

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry Under Investigation For Misconduct

An anonymous letter accuses Best Buy’s CEO Corie Barry of having an inappropriate romantic relationship with a fellow executive, John Lauritsen reports (0:28).

Best Buy launches investigation into CEO Corie Barry

Best Buy Co. Inc. CEO Corie Barry is under investigation by the retailer's board after it received an...
