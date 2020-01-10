Global  

TOYOTA PRODUCTION 2020

TOYOTA PRODUCTION 2020
TOYOTA PRODUCTION 2020

New production means hundreds of new jobs at the toyota plant in princeton.

Today the company celebrated the completion of a billion dollar investment.

44news reporter tyler druin has the story.

The refurbished plant, which has added 550 new jobs so far, will help toyota meet strong demand for the highlander, its new mi?

Size suvwith indiana unemployment rate lower than the national average, leading the way for all 50 states at 3.2%, gov.

Eric holcomb says indiana is leading the way for manufacturin g jobs all across the hoosier state.

"to be able to meet the consume demand and do it right here in southwestern indiana not just the number of jobs, plus 7000, i have a lot of pride in toyota and the hoosier work ethic thats helping them meet their global demand" toyota is committed to paving the way for high schoolers looking to gain hand?on experience with real world opportunity with a $1 million dollar investment with a newly created trade school specifically for gibson county students.

As for those high schoolers they can start enrolling in the 4t trade program in september of this year.

In princeton, at toyota, tyler druin 44news.



