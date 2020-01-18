Retired officers assist in church safety

New information -- the man who stopped the gunman in last month's deadly church shooting in texas is now a medal of courage recipient.

Jack wilson accepted the medal this week.

2 parishioners died in that attack.

Now - churches in north alabama are working to make sure members know what to do in case of an active shooter situation.

Waay 31's alex torres-perez learned how some retired officers are now stepping up to help bennett in this particular day and age, there is some trouble in some churches.

Jeff bennett is a pastor at cornerstone baptist church in huntsville.

He says his security team is already benefiting from the training at executive security services...