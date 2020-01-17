Global  

Virginia Supreme Court Upholds Weapons Ban at Capitol Square Ahead of Pro-Gun Rally

Virginia Supreme Court Upholds Weapons Ban at Capitol Square Ahead of Pro-Gun Rally

Virginia Supreme Court Upholds Weapons Ban at Capitol Square Ahead of Pro-Gun Rally

A state of emergency and a temporary gun ban is now in effect at Virginia's state capitol as well as added security ahead of an expected pro-gun rally on Monday.
Northam's Virginia Capitol weapons ban upheld by judge ahead of pro-gun rally

A judge upheld Gov. Ralph Northam's (D-Va.) executive order temporarily banning guns on Capitol...
FOXNews.com - Published

Va. Judge Upholds Temporary Capitol Gun Ban Ahead Of Rally

Va. Judge Upholds Temporary Capitol Gun Ban Ahead Of RallyWatch VideoA circuit court judge in Virginia has upheld Gov. Ralph Northam's temporary gun ban on...
Newsy - Published


wasthatholly

Was That Comma-spastic Holly,,, RT @rath_22: U get that many dumb***people together with guns, u will have people shot! Va. court upholds temporary gun ban on Capitol g… 6 seconds ago

CamThompsonCBS6

Cam Thompson RT @CBS6: The Supreme Court of Virginia denied the petition by plaintiffs seeking to overturn Gov.​ https://t.co/3O9pBhtXmZ 36 seconds ago

pionus5150

mike pionus RT @KimjCrane2: Virginia Supreme Court upholds Northam’s temporary ban on weapons on Capitol grounds https://t.co/zingTozYjp 52 seconds ago

CBS6

WTVR CBS 6 Richmond The Supreme Court of Virginia denied the petition by plaintiffs seeking to overturn Gov.​ https://t.co/3O9pBhtXmZ 5 minutes ago

rath_22

Demforever U get that many dumb***people together with guns, u will have people shot! Va. court upholds temporary gun ban o… https://t.co/RyFuDO3RY3 9 minutes ago

KimjCrane2

Kim j. Crane Virginia Supreme Court upholds Northam’s temporary ban on weapons on Capitol grounds https://t.co/zingTozYjp 10 minutes ago

MACKabiVIPer42

PHILIP CRAWFORD RT @nazani14: @PalmerReport The assembly of gun nuts in Richmond is going to fizzle, too. 44F & rainy tomorrow. https://t.co/IbqDJygnSd 14 minutes ago

LinneaEngstrom3

Deep State Seahawk Va. court upholds temporary gun ban on Capitol grounds https://t.co/eeqx8D4EqD 14 minutes ago


Va. Judge Upholds Temporary Capitol Gun Ban Ahead Of Rally [Video]Va. Judge Upholds Temporary Capitol Gun Ban Ahead Of Rally

​Under the terms of the ban, weapons of any kind will be prohibited on the grounds of the state Capitol from Friday night until Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Alleged neo-Nazis arrested ahead of VA gun rally [Video]Alleged neo-Nazis arrested ahead of VA gun rally

Three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group were in court on Thursday after the FBI arrested them for possessing a machine gun and planning to incite violence at a gun-rights rally in Virginia on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published

