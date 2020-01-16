Clay County residents contemplate evacuation amid threat of dam break

In oktibbeha county that are monitoring the situation at the dam... people in clay county are paying attention as well... our team coverage continues with wtva's sydney darden... who spoke with some of the residents who live in that flood zone..

Im here in clay county right next to oktibbeha county and im on camp seminole road.the clay county ema says this road right in the path of the oktibbeha county lakes water flow and would be closed down if the dam breaks.this threat has alot of people living nearby thinking about evacuation and i spoke with some of those residents about their decision to stay or leave for the past 32 years this has been jim mcilwayn and his wife vicki's lifesot jim mcilwayne-"i love it this is everything to me"on their farm raising horses, riding cattle and chasing after the newest addition to their family, les.sot vicki mcilwayn- "we just, we love it here."and now their home where they've been making memories for the past three decades could be in harms way.sot - vicki mcilwayn- we have a bridge that we built here.

They ususally are able to get back there but when it floods they are not.

They usually have to take horses to try and get back there.the okktibeha county emergency management office says they removed the imminent threat warning about the break the okktibbeha county lake's dam.they also released a plan they hope will fix the break in the dam.

More rain is expected saturday and residents in the dam's path continue to keep a close eye out.if the dam were to break, it could mean disasterous flooding for those living on sun creek road near camp seminole road.mccilwayn's sit just off to the side on near tribble road and dont think they'll feel too much of the dam's wrathsot jim mcilwayn- "i just dont ever figure it will get this high.

If that dam breaks it will fill all them creeks up and that bottom will get out and it will probably get on the road.

That's probably the reason why they are figuring on closing these roads.but amid the threat of flooding and her husband recovering from a broken neck after an untimely car accident, vicki mcilwayne says one she and her family have always been okay thanks to one thing.sot- vicki mcilwayn- "we put our trust in the lord and we know that he has seen us through alot of hard times and that he will see us through this."

Clay county ema has not ordered people to evacuate and the oktibbeha county ema released a detour map for residents to be able to leave quickly if the dam breaks.ill cover that more coming up at 6, from clay county sydney darden wtva 9 news.

