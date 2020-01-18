NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

A winter storm will impact the area into Saturday.

Winds will pick up with gusts up to 30 mph out of the southeast.

This will result in blowing and drifting snow as well as lakeshore flooding and beach erosion.

Lakeshore flood advisories have been issued for lakeside counties until though Saturday.

Snow will begin to diminish during the first half of the afternoon Saturday.

Snowfall accumulations will be 6-9 inches with some locally higher totals near 10 inches.

There is the potential that some dry air will work into the storm which would result in a period of wintry mix comprising some freezing drizzle and very light snowfall across the south.

High temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 30s along and east of the I-41 corridor, upper 20s to lower 30s west of the corridor.

Temperatures fall into the single digits by Sunday morning and highs in the upper teens to lower 20s during the afternoon.

A few flurries are possible.

Teens remain Monday and Tuesday.

We get into the upper 20s Wednesday and back above freezing potentially Thursday.