Canning taking on DeFazio with grassroots campaign

Longtime congressman of oregon's fourth district peter defazio may need to fight for his seat in this year's primary elections.

University of oregon law graduate and activist doyle canning is fighting for the nomination.

In our your voice, your vote coverage-- kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg spoke to her about why she thinks she'd be a good fit for the job.

(nat) from pounding the pavement (nat) to manning the phone bank-- doyle canning's campaign is at full tilt-- what volunteers say convinced them to give up their time-- canning's grassroots methods.

"well i'm definately not a political insider, that's for sure."

She says not accepting corporate money is what sets her apart.

"business as usual, the way washington works with lobbyists and corporate political donations has really failed my generation and is failing future generations."

Appearing to court progressives-- canning says oregon's housing crisis can be tackled with policy addressing the affordability of everyday life.

"the way to move forward is to raise wages, to provide universal healthcare, to make college more affordable."

She's a supporter of policies like a green new deal and universal healthcare.

"with the may primary in sight, tackling longtime incumbent peter defazio is a challenge canning's volunteers say they're ready for" (nat) steven kiernan says this is the first political campaign he's ever donated time to.

"i really like the underdog scrappy nature of it.

We don't have like dozens of people out supporting us canvass yet, but since i've gotten involved we've beeng growing steadily" incumbent peter defazio's campaign says his legislative record shows he's opposed money in politics and also supports the green new deal and universal healthcare.

Still, canning thinks voters want to see change.

"these are priorities for the people and that's what i'll be fighting for in congress."

But first she's fighting...for one vote at a time.

Canning isn't the only democratic candidate challenging defazio.

Eugene psychologist and mental health advocate cassidy clausen is also in the race.

As for the republican ticket-- alek skarlatos, jo rae perkins and nelson ijih are in the running.