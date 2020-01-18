Eugene Murder Victim studying to become pastor

A small christian college is coping with the violent death of a beloved student --- killed while protecting a friend.

Thanks for joining us tonight.

I'm matt templeman.

And i'm renee mccullough.

23-year old blake schaufler was a student at new hope christian college.

People who knew him say he died in the middle of a domestic dispute between two others.

The man accused of shooting him...23- year-old alejandro ponce... was in court for the first time this afternoon to face charges of second degree murder and attempted murder.

He turned himself in last night after a huge manhunt.

He'll be back in court february 20th.

Schaufler died yesterday at the parkgrove apartments on kinsrow avenue -- near p-k park and autzen stadium.

Kezi nine news reporter jillian smukler spoke with the dean of students at new hope and schaufler's roommate about the life he lived and the legacy he leaves.

Cordeiro, "things like this just shouldn't happen...things like this are very unfortunate and its hurt a lot of people."

Aaron coredareoh....the dean of students at new hope christian college told students at the small school about shofler's death this morning.

He says he knows their faith will get them through this devastating time... but shofler's absence will definitely be felt.

Cordeiro, "we would say he's the sweetest guy on campus very genuine loving when he first came he was just so excited to be here and really just dive into his faith."

Shofler was studying to become a pastor... and was in his first year at new hope.

I'm told he was supposed to go on a mission trip -- and now students are pledging to stand up in his absence.

5 bridge: one of blake's roommates tells me the last time he saw blake was on tuesday.

He says blake asked for a hug and said i love you man.... something he tells me he will never forget.

Rydre sera lived with shofler in a dorm on campus.

Sera "i was fortunate enough to have blake as a friend and also a brother to me and just how faithful he was to his faith...through it all he just stuck it through no matter what.

He was very inspriational to me as a friend and as a roommate and thats something ill never forget."

He says he wasnt surprised to hear shofler risked his life... to save someone else.

He says shofler's final actions show the type of man he was.... and the type he aspires to be.

He's thankful shofler was in such a good place... the last time he saw him.

Sera,"i'm very glad i had that interaction with him...it was the most i've seen him happy since meeting him and getting to know him he was the happiest i've seen him so i know he's in a better place no matter what."

Reporting in eugene jillian smukler kezi 9 news.