Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michelle Obama's Celebrates Her Birthday

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Michelle Obama's Celebrates Her BirthdayMichelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama turns 56 years old today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama Posts Cute Birthday Message for Wife Michelle on Instagram [Video]Barack Obama Posts Cute Birthday Message for Wife Michelle on Instagram

Barack Obama Posts Cute Birthday Message for Wife Michelle The former first lady turned 56 years old this year. In his post, the former U.S. president shared a collage of pics with his spouse. Barack..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Barack Obama Posts Sweet Message For Michelle Obama's 56th Birthday [Video]Barack Obama Posts Sweet Message For Michelle Obama's 56th Birthday

Barack Obama posted a sweet message for Michelle Obama.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.