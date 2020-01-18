Global  

LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Coronavirus After China Outbreak

LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Coronavirus After China Outbreak

LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Coronavirus After China Outbreak

Authorities will begin public health screening at Los Angeles International and two other U.S. airports in response to an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, officials announced Friday.
