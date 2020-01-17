Global  

US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case

US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case

US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case

The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case , the court said Friday, after the state in October appealed a federal court ruling that said that presidential electors could back whichever candidate they choose no matter the popular vote of a state.
US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case

