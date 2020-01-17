US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case
The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case , the court said Friday, after the state in October appealed a federal court ruling that said that presidential electors could back whichever candidate they choose no matter the popular vote of a state.