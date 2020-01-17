Global  

CNN: Andrew Yang's Wife Reveals Sexual Assault By OB-GYN

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
CNN: Andrew Yang's Wife Reveals Sexual Assault By OB-GYNPresidential candidate Andrew Yang's wife reveals sexual by OB-GYN.
0
Andrew Yang's wife reveals she was sexually assaulted by her doctor during first pregnancy

Evelyn Yang, wife of 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, opened up on Thursday about the sexual...
FOXNews.com - Published

Andrew Yang’s wife details alleged sexual assault by OB-GYN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says she was sexually...
Seattle Times - Published


