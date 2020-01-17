CNN: Andrew Yang's Wife Reveals Sexual Assault By OB-GYN

Rosalyn Sanders 🧢 RT @voguemagazine: This is the first time Evelyn Yang, the wife of presidential candidate Andrew Yang, has spoken publicly about this exper… 5 minutes ago

Newsy Yang says she is sharing her story with in hopes of empowering and helping other women. https://t.co/mNrBA1CUyV 12 minutes ago

K. Street #SOSAmerica🌊🌊🌊 Andrew Yang's wife reveals she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN while pregnant - CNNPolitics https://t.co/1bqK41Dh8v 20 minutes ago

Corgis for Yang #corgisforyang 🧢 RT @ZachandMattShow: Andrew Yang's wife, Evelyn Yang, reveals in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that she was sexually assaulted by her d… 31 minutes ago

my vote is 4 Yang 🧢7️⃣ RT @Sarah_Boxer: Evelyn Yang, Andrew Yang’s wife, reveals she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN - while 7 months pregnant. What an incre… 40 minutes ago