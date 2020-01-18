Wildlife Images damaged after snowstorm, closed until further notice

Is busy picking up sticks picks up stick , twigs and cutting down trees after yesterday's storm.

Nat erin now it's just this big clean up dave we've got probably weeks ahead of us pieces of trees cover the ground just as much as snow at wildlife images.

Erin our staff is so pleased and so grateful that everyone is safe luckily each of the branches or trees that fell did not hit any of the animals.

Dave oh it was a big sigh of relief.

Oh fantastic.

But those trees did take down some fences.

One of the biggest damages is this cat run.

This area is used for animals like the cougar to run around in every third day.

Erin luckily our cats were inside the overnight enclosures.

So they can stay there until we have that secure for them.

All the animals were accounted for thursday morning.

And that's when clean up began.

In just one day lots of progress is already being made.

This is a photo taken yesterday in front of the covered bridge.

And this is what it looks like today.

Erin after the clean up there's the repairs.

Part of the clean up is taking down trees that are leaning from wind or snow damage.

So more damage isn't caused.

Erin because of that danger we are closed to the public until further notice.

Dave in a forested area like this, you don't want to wipe it out you want to keep the trees intact.

So there's no telling what branches are going to break and fall on what for some people that's why they think wildlife images is so beautiful.

Near merlin leah thompson newswatch 12.

As of right now wildlife images