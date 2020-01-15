Global  

McGregor set to return to octogon after making weight for UFC 246

Conor McGregor excited to return to octagon at UFC 246 after making weight for welterweight fight with Donald Cerrone
PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS STRONG PROFANITY IN DONALD CERRONE SOUNDBITE IN LINE #6 SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 17, 2020)(UFC-MUST COURTESY 'UFC'.

NO RESALES) 1.

DONALD CERRONE TAKING STAGE FOR WEIGH IN 2.

CERRONE GETTING ON SCALE AND WEIGHING IN AT 170 POUNDS (77.1 KGS) 3.

CONOR MCGREGOR TAKING STAGE FOR WEIGH IN 4.

MCGREGOR GETTING ON SCALE AND WEIGHING IN AT 170 POUNDS (77.1 KGS) 5.

MCGREGOR AND CERRONE STARING EACH OTHER DOWN AND POSING FOR PHOTOS 6.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) DONALD CERRONE SAYING (CONTAINS STRONG PROFANITY): "This is incredible, we're gonna blow the fucking roof off this place man, I cannot wait.

Everyone says I never show up, this is the fight to show up for, I cannot wait." 7.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CONOR MCGREGOR SAYING: "How good do I look at 170?

Yes, I feel real good at this weight, I'm coming for all of them in this division, it begins with Donald, let's go, I'm excited!

Thank you all for the support, thank you for coming out.

I apologize I'm a little late, it's hard work getting the kids ready and bringing them to the event so thank you all for your patience.

You're in for a great show tomorrow night, tomorrow night I'm dedicating this fight to me ma back home, I love you ma, we all love you!" 8.

MCGREGOR WALKING OFF STAGE STORY: Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor and veteran American Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone made weight Friday (January 17) for this weekend's headlining bout at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

Both the 31-year-old McGregor and the 36-year-old Cerrone tipped the scales at the welterweight class maximum of 170 pounds (77.1 kilograms) for the non-title fight.

McGregor's announcement that he would retire from fighting sent shockwaves around the sporting world last year but the biggest star in mixed martial arts is now set to make his return at the T-Mobile Arena Saturday (January 18).

McGregor has not fought since a fourth-round lightweight title fight loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 that sparked an ugly post-fight brawl and led to a fine and a six-month ban for the Irishman.

Dagestani champ Nurmagomedov was banned for nine months and is not expected to defend his belt until late in 2020.

Renowned for his trash-talking, McGregor has never been far from controversy inside and outside the cage and made headlines in March 2019 when he was arrested in Florida after smashing a fan's phone.

(Production: David Grip)



