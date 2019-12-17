Global  

Charmed S02E10 Curse Words

Charmed S02E10 Curse Words

Charmed S02E10 Curse Words

Charmed 2x10 "Curse Words" Season 2 Episode 10 Promo Trailer - ALTERED FATES – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) fear Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) curse is alive and well.

Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Harry (Rupert Evans) confront unspoken feelings.

Poppy Drayton also stars.

Doug Aarniokoski directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Joey Falco (#210).

Original airdate 1/24/2020.
