Health Officials Screen SFO Passengers from China for Deadly New Virus

Health Officials Screen SFO Passengers from China for Deadly New Virus

Health Officials Screen SFO Passengers from China for Deadly New Virus

Federal health officials will begin screening ill passengers on flights coming into San Francisco International Airport from China for any signs of a deadly new virus that has already claimed two lives.

Andria Borba reports.

(1-17-20)
