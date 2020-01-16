|
Financial Focus: Las Vegas housing market, identifying budget busters
|
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Las Vegas housing market is worth $209 billion, it has grown $111 billion in the last decade.
And tips on how to identifying your budget busters.
Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.
Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
|
|
|
|
