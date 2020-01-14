Conor McGregor dedicates upcoming UFC fight to mother

The Irishman was pleased with his weight and said he would be dedicating the fight to his mother.

Conor McGregor faces off against Donald Cerrone ahead of UFC 246 in Las Vegas .

Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited comeback to UFC this Saturday when he takes on a living legend...

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has welcomed the possibility of a third fight with Nate Diaz...