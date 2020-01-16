Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Police: Man Found Dead Inside East Mount Airy Home After Being Shot Twice In Head

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Police: Man Found Dead Inside East Mount Airy Home After Being Shot Twice In HeadPolice say the shooting was not random.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police: Man Found Dead Inside East Mount Airy Home After Being Shot Twice In Head

SEPTEMBER.POLICE FOUND HER BODY NOT TOOFAR AWAY.INVESTIGATORS ARE AWAITING ACAUSE OF DEATH.PHILADELPHIA POLICE TONIGHTARE INVESTIGATING A HOMICIDE INEAST MT.

AIRY, A MAN WAS FOUNDDEAD INSIDE OF A HOME ON EASTWASHINGTON LANE THIS AFTERNOON,THE VICTIM HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShahidMobeen1

Shahid Mobeen RT @VaticanNews: South African police arrest a man in connection with the presumed murder of Belgian Fr Joseph Hollander, OMI, who was foun… 48 minutes ago

sherrill_robyn

Robyn Sherrill RT @FOX10Phoenix: RAPPER DIES IN SHOOTING: A young rapper was found dead inside a car found riddled with bullet holes. Police are still loo… 2 hours ago

J_Vinton52

Jeff Vinton Police responded to a shooting call in the area of 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard on Thursday morning. https://t.co/jr4jsMNEmv 3 hours ago

FOX10Phoenix

FOX 10 Phoenix RAPPER DIES IN SHOOTING: A young rapper was found dead inside a car found riddled with bullet holes. Police are sti… https://t.co/lejEOtrE7Q 4 hours ago

WBTV_News

WBTV News RT @MollyGrantham: Rock Hill police investigated four homicides the entire year last year. Tonight, its first in 2020. A woman is found de… 4 hours ago

TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News 26 year old man shot to death in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood. #PhillyUnderSiege https://t.co/YfUOgOhTzu 5 hours ago

MollyGrantham

Molly Grantham WBTV Rock Hill police investigated four homicides the entire year last year. Tonight, its first in 2020. A woman is fou… https://t.co/vgCAj05b80 5 hours ago

nevermind_sir

🥴🥴🥴 RT @FOX29philly: Police: New Jersey woman missing for 6 years found dead inside car submerged in river https://t.co/JsrMsHLBW6 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Investigating After Man's Body Found In East Mount Airy Home [Video]Police Investigating After Man's Body Found In East Mount Airy Home

There is no word on what caused the 26-year-old man's death.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:13Published

Police: Suspect Wanted For Firing Several Shots At Man In East Germantown After Argument [Video]Police: Suspect Wanted For Firing Several Shots At Man In East Germantown After Argument

Police say a man between 50 and 60 years of age got into an argument with a 23-year-old man Tuesday afternoon on the 6100 block of Wister Avenue.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.