More sunshine Saturday; Still windy, cold 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:18s - Published More sunshine Saturday; Still windy, cold We're going to see more sunshine on Saturday, but it won't do much to warm us up. High temps will be near 30 degrees. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend More sunshine Saturday; Still windy, cold THAT’S GO THROUGH THE REST OFTHE EVENING INTO SATURDAYMORNING.THERE IS THE BACK EDGE THAT ISMOVING ACROSS KANSAS NOW.THAT ROLLS IN AROUND 1:00 IN THEMORNING AND THAT WILL LINGERTHROUGH 5 A.M. OR SO.IN MAY AND AS A FEW LIGHT SNOWSHOWERS.THAT IS 5:00 IN THE MORNINGTOMORROW.TOWARDS 8:0.I THINK WE WILL SEE A LOT OFSUNSHINE ON SATURDAY.THE BREAKDOWN OF TOMORROW, WEGET THE SUNSHINE BUT IT WILL BECOLD.IT WILL BE WINDY.THE NORTHWEST WIND IS 15 TO 25MILES PER HOUR.THEY WILL BE GUSTING NEAR 35MILES PER HOUR.29 FOR THE MIDDAY TEMPERATURE.30 AT 5 P.M.BECAUSE OF THE STRONG WIND, WINDCHILLS AT 12 ABOVE AT 8:00 AND AWIND CHILL AROUND 19 AT 5:00.DRESS LIKE IT IS IN THE TEENSEVEN THOUGH THE TEMPERATURESWILL GET CLOSE TO THE FREEZINGMARK.13 IS THE TEMPERATURE LOOKINGTOWARD SUNDAY MORNING.WE WILL SEE SOME VERY COLDTEMPERATURES AS WE HEAD TOWARDSTHE CHIEFS GAME.15 IS THE MORNINGS TEMPERATURE.A COLD START TO THE SUNDAY.16 IS WHAT IT WILL FEEL LIKE.WIND CHILLS IN THE LOWER TEENSBY KICKOFF.A COLD NORTHWEST WIND.PARTLY CLOUDY, DON’T HAVE TOWORRY ABOUT ANY SNOW OR ICE.IT WILL BE COLD AND IT WILL MAKEIT FEEL EVEN COLDER WITHTEMPERATURES IN THE 20’S.SPEAKING OF COLD, I DO WANT TOSHOW YOU THE LOWS MONDAY MORNINGBECAUSE THAT IS WHEN THE COLDESTPART OF THE COLD AIR MASS WILLMOVE OVER THE TOP OF US.ACTUAL LOWS MONDAY MORNING.FOR MLK DAY, WE WILL STARTTHINGS OFF NEAR FIVE DEGREES INKANSAS CITY.NEAR ZERO, IF NOT A LITTLE BELOWACROSS FAR NORTHERN PARTS OFMISSOURI AND KANSAS.FACTOR IN THE WIND BECAUSE WEHAVE SOME BREEZES AROUND FORMONDAY MORNING.WINDSHIELDS WILL BE CLOSE TO -10ON MONDAY.EVEN COLDER THAN THAT THEFARTHER NORTH YOU LIVE.BITTERLY COLD START TO MONDAYWITH THE WIND CHILLS.FROM THERE, HIGH TEMPERATURESONLY IN THE LOW TO MID-20’S ONMONDAY.SUNSHINE, SO THAT IS A GOODTHING.TUESDAY, BACK NEAR 40 DEGREES.WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY AND FRIDAYOF NEXT WEEK, SLOW-MOVINGSTORM SYSTEM.





