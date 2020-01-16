Global  

Rep. Crow is the first Coloradan ever asked to serve as an impeachment manager

Rep. Crow is the first Coloradan ever asked to serve as an impeachment manager

Rep. Crow is the first Coloradan ever asked to serve as an impeachment manager

A Colorado lawmaker has never been asked to play the role of impeachment manager before, solidifying Rep.

Jason Crow’s place in history.

He sat down with Denver7’s Meghan Lopez Friday to talk about the responsibility he has been tasked with.
