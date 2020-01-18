Global  

Anthony Cirelli's 1st NHL hat trick

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Anthony Cirelli's 1st NHL hat trick

Anthony Cirelli's 1st NHL hat trick

Anthony Cirelli registers the first hat trick of his NHL career as the Lightning cruise to a 7-1 win against the Jets
Recent related news from verified sources

Anthony Cirelli's hat trick leads Lightning's grounding of Jets

Anthony Cirelli scored his first career hat trick and Nikita Kucherov added a pair of goals as the...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle Times



