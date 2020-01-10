Global  

Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus

Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus

Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus

Airline passengers arriving at JFK Airport from Central China are being screened for a new deadly virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Travelers at 3 U.S. airports to be screened for new, potentially deadly Chinese virus

Federal health officials said Friday they will begin screening airline passengers arriving at three...
Seattle Times - Published

Concerns over new virus from China prompt rare airport screenings for some travelers

The virus is from the same family as MERS and SARS, which previously caused deadly international...
USATODAY.com - Published


Health Officials Screen SFO Passengers from China for Deadly New Virus [Video]Health Officials Screen SFO Passengers from China for Deadly New Virus

Federal health officials will begin screening ill passengers on flights coming into San Francisco International Airport from China for any signs of a deadly new virus that has already claimed two..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:47Published

Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China [Video]Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China

WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:10Published

