Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Snow plow drivers prep for snowWe're riding along with a plow driver to find out how they get ready
Some snow plows are off the streets now to give drivers time to rest before hitting the roads again early tomorrow morning.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson rode along with one of the drivers.

She joins us live now.

Annalise?

Live katie á george á i'm here in front of highway 52 á here's what i'm seeing right now... i hopped in with a rochester city plow clearing roads this afternoon á take a look.xxx i rode shotgun with a rochester public works plow clearing the streets in the st marys area.

The city plows finished up their work around 8 pm tonight á but they'll be back at it again in the morning.

I asked public works what challenges come with tackling this specific snow storm.

"we felt like it was a little later getting here and then there's still that uncertain range of snow and another concern of ours is the wind that's supposed to come in tomorrow around lunchtime.

Its not so much an issue downtown, but drifting and stuff can really create issues."

The city plows expect to back out working again at about 2 am.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise.

Rochester public works doesn't like to put chemicals or salt on the road because it can sometimes make the conditions worse./// we've seen it before... when




