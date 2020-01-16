Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Documents Released On Possible Surveillance Of Yovanovitch

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
New Documents Released On Possible Surveillance Of Yovanovitch

New Documents Released On Possible Surveillance Of Yovanovitch

This is the latest set of documents from House Democrats, as they continue to uncover more evidence on the possible surveillance of Yovanovitch.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ukraine opens probe into possible surveillance of U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch

MOSCOW — Ukrainian authorities announced a probe Thursday into possible surveillance of U.S....
Seattle Times - Published

Ukraine opens probe of possible surveillance of ambassador

The announcement came two days after Democratic lawmakers released a trove of documents that showed...
Politico - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SSXman2

S. S. Xman RT @CBCAlerts: New development in Trump Ukraine scandal: Ukraine police to investigate reports that associates of Rudy Giuliani put former… 3 days ago

DonTochillo

Tochillo La Roche ✊🏽 RT @LuvMacyIsabella: New documents from Parnas reveal more on possible Yovanovitch surveillance, communication with Nunes aide Democrats h… 5 days ago

GloriaWright3

Gloria Wright RT @TrumpRussiaTies: More Lev Parnas documents released showing possible surveillance - Chicago Tribune https://t.co/WoitCNsD0S 6 days ago

TrumpRussiaTies

#TrumpRussiaGuide🍎 More Lev Parnas documents released showing possible surveillance - Chicago Tribune https://t.co/WoitCNsD0S 6 days ago

LesVDavis

News & Quotes More Lev Parnas documents released showing possible surveillance - Chicago Tribune https://t.co/doKgX2JEvk via @GoogleNews 6 days ago

LandonTJones

LANDON JONES RT @newsbysteph: The new documents included photos of President Trump and Lev Parnas together, as well as a card to Parnas from the preside… 6 days ago

ToShedLight

To Shed Light New Lev Parnas documents reveal more on possible Marie Yovanovitch surveillance, communication with #GOP Rep. Devin… https://t.co/g0bsUJk62Q 6 days ago

ghouled_merry

MerryGhouled RT @jeremyherb: New Parnas docs released by House Dems tonight show more texts about possible surveillance of former US ambassador to Ukrai… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled [Video]Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled

Ukraine&apos;s interior ministry announced an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of the then American ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, following messages contained in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.