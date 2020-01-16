New Documents Released On Possible Surveillance Of Yovanovitch 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:10s - Published New Documents Released On Possible Surveillance Of Yovanovitch This is the latest set of documents from House Democrats, as they continue to uncover more evidence on the possible surveillance of Yovanovitch.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ukraine opens probe into possible surveillance of U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch MOSCOW — Ukrainian authorities announced a probe Thursday into possible surveillance of U.S....

Seattle Times - Published 1 week ago



Ukraine opens probe of possible surveillance of ambassador The announcement came two days after Democratic lawmakers released a trove of documents that showed...

Politico - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like