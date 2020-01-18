Rival schools come together to help cancer patients

Tonight.

Anytime east jessamine high plays cross-county rival west jessamine...it's big...but tonight's basketball game was about so much more than bragging rights.

Abc 36's carmen loften shows you why in our top story at eleven.

Cheering a rivalry matchup... the jags taking on the colts....but this time...a good cause is bringing east and west together... coach: both highschools represent the whole community...and not just one side of town or the other.."

The two athletic departments joined together to encourage players and fans to wear these shirts in support of two of their own battling childhood cancer..

Coach: ii really started off as something very simple and the more people that heard about it and the more people that got involved the bigger it got..

The east sporting courageous caroline shirts for warner fourth grader caroline meeker... the west supporting mighty molly reynolds..a first grader disagnosed in august with luekemia... her mom theresa is a first grade teacher in nicholasville.

Mom "we take care of each other in jessamine county...it doesn't matter east or west.we're all in in together...and that's kinda speacial."

She says she'll be happy to look back on this day with molly in the future..

Molly's mom: "she doesn't quite grasp the graviy of the situation where evrybody is coming together to support her...people we dont even know who they are..strangers have come around us to support us..it's pretty special.."

The teams have more plans to further support the cause..

There's also a blood drive in the works..

Coach:"that week of feburary 7th...both sides of town will do kinda like a friendly competiton...you know kinda like tennessee and kentucky do when they play football.."

It's a big community banding together to help two of thier smallest members... mom:"that's just how our district does things..we're a big family..jessamine county all works together.."

In jessamine county... carmen lofton abc 36 news.

The t-shirts you saw in carmen's story are being sold with proceeds going toward cancer research.

We haven't forgotten