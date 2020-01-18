Global  

TRUMP PROTECT PRAYER

President trump announces new plans to expand prayer in public schools under the first amendment.

The president hosted students of different faiths earlier today during an event in the oval office.

Skyler henry reports.

Nats/so?

President trump issued new guidance protecting prayer in public schools...with students who say theye faced discrimination because of their faith.

The president says the new rules would make sure religious studen?

Organizations are given equal access to public school facilities and states would be required to notify the education department of violations.

The trump administratio n also plans to allocate more federal tax money to religious groups.

The event here at the white house coincided with national religious freedom day...highlight ing the constitutiona l right to freedom of religion.

Derek turner is with the montgomer?

County public school district in maryland...whi ch adopted guidelines for religious tolerance five years ago.

President trump is working to solidify support among conservative christians... after a leading a christian magazine recently called for his removal from office.

White evangelicals overwhelming ly supported president trump in 2016.

Skyler henry cbs news.

Tonight on 44news at ten?




