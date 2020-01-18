Chattahooligans get trailer back, still missing tifo

Good evening.

The missing chattahooligans trailer is now back with the fans.

The trailer housed some important pieces for the chattanooga football club's major support group.

But not everything has been found.

We have the details in tonight's top local story.

Chattahooligans tifo team coordinator shelly ayers: "we have all sorts of ways that we support the club and the game day experience, and the banners and the flags are just one small piece, because it's tangible.

You can touch and you can see every week."

That's chattahooligans tifo team coordinator shelly ayers.

She's helps with the creation of cfc banners and flags, also called tifo.

They're the pieces of art, hand-made, painted and sewn by fans that are displayed on game day.

Chattahooligans tifo team coordinator shelly ayers: "we had a very large 40 foot by 40 foot logo for cfc that we made and it was a remake, an even bigger one and that was something that it took three different sessions, and then that last set of section was an entire week and a day that some of us took off from work to actually sit and get something painted.

Because we wanted something big and impactful for our season."

The banner is just one of over 50 pieces of tifo from about 5 seasons that are no where to be found.

They were stored in a trailer that disappeared, along with tailgating supplies and merch.

That trailer chattanooga police say was recovered on wednesday.

A chattahooligan andrew bresee: "unfortunately it was recovered empty."

With the home opener on march 14th, the chattahooligans are hopeful their stuff will turn up.

But it's not going to stop them from showing support.

A chattahooligan andrew bresee: "we're going to have all of these challenges to overcome with getting our tailgate stuff back up and going, and we don't have a grill table.

We don't have the merchandise we sell to get tailgate funds to buy the food.

So all of that stuff makes it harder, but i'm confident that we'll figure it out and we'll be there louder and bigger and bolder than ever."

Police are still investigating.

They say they're working to identify and locate the suspect or suspects.

The chattahooligans say they're grateful for the support they gotten from people in the community and all over the country.

If you want to help out there is a go-fund-me page.

If you're interested in helping paint tifo or want to give fabric or paint contact the chattahooligans through social media.

