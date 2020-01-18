Tensions High At Cudahy Town Hall To Address Delta Fuel Dump 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:42s - Published Tensions High At Cudahy Town Hall To Address Delta Fuel Dump Tensions were high at a Friday night town hall in Cudahy to address Tuesday's Delta Air Lines fuel dump of 15,000 gallons of jet fuel that affected several south-county schools — with dozens needing to be treated for exposure. 0

