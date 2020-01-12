Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Syria of breaking ceasefire in Idlib

Turkish president says the Syrian regime has not complied with deal brokered by Turkey and Russia, killing 20 people.

ISTANBUL - Turkey may launch a military operation into Syria's northwestern Idlib province if the...

Turkey may launch a military operation into Syria's northwestern province of Idlib if the situation...

Baluch H RT @SaadAbedine : #France 🇫🇷 President Macron accuses #Turkey 🇹🇷 President Erdogan @RTErdogan of violating #Berlin 🇩🇪 pledges on #Libya 🇱🇾 b… 2 days ago

Rudaw English #Turkey ’s Erdogan accuses #Russia of ‘not abiding’ by #Syria agreements https://t.co/QntKYsR4np 2 days ago

The Libyan Address Journal Erdogan Accuses Russia of not Abiding by Syria Agreements The Libyan Address Journal #Libya #LibyaNews #Turkey … https://t.co/6ZnaHRZZLr 1 day ago

Yenny RT @AFP : #BREAKING Turkey's Erdogan accuses Russia of 'not honouring' Syria agreements https://t.co/eljTSQlwme 1 day ago

Ozer RT @Stuart_JW : Strains between #France , #Turkey intensify over #Libya - #Macron accuses #Erdogan of sending ships with #Syria fighters -Ag… 11 hours ago