Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Syria of breaking ceasefire in Idlib

Turkish president says the Syrian regime has not complied with deal brokered by Turkey and Russia, killing 20 people.
Erdogan says Turkey may launch offensive in Syria's Idlib if attacks don't stop

Turkey may launch a military operation into Syria's northwestern province of Idlib if the situation...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJerusalem Post


Erdogan threatens 'military force' amid Idlib violence

Erdogan threatens 'military force' amid Idlib violenceISTANBUL - Turkey may launch a military operation into Syria's northwestern Idlib province if the...
WorldNews - Published


PrfOzer

Ozer RT @Stuart_JW: Strains between #France, #Turkey intensify over #Libya -#Macron accuses #Erdogan of sending ships with #Syria fighters -Ag… 11 hours ago

yennygomes1984

Yenny RT @AFP: #BREAKING Turkey's Erdogan accuses Russia of 'not honouring' Syria agreements https://t.co/eljTSQlwme 1 day ago

LibyanAddressJo

The Libyan Address Journal Erdogan Accuses Russia of not Abiding by Syria Agreements The Libyan Address Journal #Libya #LibyaNews #Turkey… https://t.co/6ZnaHRZZLr 1 day ago

Stuart_JW

Stuart Williams Strains between #France, #Turkey intensify over #Libya -#Macron accuses #Erdogan of sending ships with #Syria fig… https://t.co/L6L8ZReRUb 1 day ago

WStrohmacher

William Strohmacher RT @uawire: Erdogan accuses #Russia of violating #Syria agreements #Turkey https://t.co/PKptA4fAQi 2 days ago

CoryGroshek

🇺🇸 Cory Groshek 🇺🇸 RT @RudawEnglish: #Turkey’s Erdogan accuses #Russia of ‘not abiding’ by #Syria agreements https://t.co/QntKYsR4np 2 days ago

RudawEnglish

Rudaw English #Turkey’s Erdogan accuses #Russia of ‘not abiding’ by #Syria agreements https://t.co/QntKYsR4np 2 days ago

baluch_h1

Baluch H RT @SaadAbedine: #France 🇫🇷 President Macron accuses #Turkey 🇹🇷 President Erdogan @RTErdogan of violating #Berlin 🇩🇪 pledges on #Libya 🇱🇾 b… 2 days ago


'A ceasefire never lasts': Idlib bombing resumes after brief lull [Video]'A ceasefire never lasts': Idlib bombing resumes after brief lull

Syria's last rebel bastion struck days after ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey takes effect, activists say.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Syria's ceasefire comes into force in Idlib province [Video]Syria's ceasefire comes into force in Idlib province

A ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey has come into effect in Syria's Idlib province.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

