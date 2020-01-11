Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Skier, 34, Killed By Avalanche

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Skier, 34, Killed By Avalanche

Skier, 34, Killed By Avalanche

A 34-year-old man was swept away and killed during an avalanche at Alpine Meadows Friday, ahead of the holiday weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Skier buried in avalanche on Lake Louise's Mount Hector

Avalanche Canada says three skiers near a mountain in Banff National Park were caught in an avalanche...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


1/17: CBS Evening News

Avalanche kills skier as winter storm targets the Midwest and Northeast; Son's graduation was one...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Safety On Minds Of Skiers [Video]Safety On Minds Of Skiers

Alpine Meadows will be open Saturday after a skier died in an avalanche Friday morning.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:22Published

Skier Killed By Avalanche At Alpine Meadows [Video]Skier Killed By Avalanche At Alpine Meadows

A 34-year-old man was swept away and killed during an avalanche at Alpine Meadows Friday, ahead of the holiday weekend.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.