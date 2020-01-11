Skier, 34, Killed By Avalanche
|
Skier, 34, Killed By Avalanche
A 34-year-old man was swept away and killed during an avalanche at Alpine Meadows Friday, ahead of the holiday weekend.
|
|
|
|
|