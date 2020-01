Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother: Pardon convicts just like Sonia Gandhi|Oneindia News

UNION MINISTERS' J&K VISIT POST ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 BEGINS TODAY, PAKISTAN CONDEMNS BIPIN RAWAT'S 'DE-RADICALISATION CAMPS IN KASHMIR' REMARK, INDIRA JAISING URGES NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER TO PARDON NIRBHAYA'S RAPISTS, NIRBHAYA CASE: CONVICT MOVES SC AGAINST HC'S ORDER REJECTING HIS JUVENILITY CLAIM, SHARAD PAWAR SPEAKS UP ON KARIM LALA-INDIRA ROW, PM NARENDRA MODI IS A SELF-MADE MAN: RAMCHANDRA GUHA AND OTHER NEWS



Tweets about this Jai Bharat RT @ZeeNews: How dare she: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Indira Jaising's 'follow Sonia Gandhi, forgive rapists' remark https://t.co/3KEFl… 9 seconds ago URRao RT @Satishrathod100: Tight slapped to Adv. Indira Jaising #Nirbhaya #NirbhayaConvicts Who is Indira Jaising to suggest that I forgive my da… 12 seconds ago Utkarsh Gathani RT @OpIndia_com: Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya's mother to 'forgive' her daughter's rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi'… 17 seconds ago Aishwarya Kumari RT @Narendra_Army: Nirbhaya's Mother slammed : ⚫️ Congress for welcoming her to politics ⚫️ PIDI Indira Jaising for asking her to forgive… 26 seconds ago Tejaswi Chandrappa RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Nirbhaya’s mother slams the Lobby for ‘advising’ her to forgive the rape convicts just like ‘Sonia Gandhi forgave… 26 seconds ago Amrita Bhinder “Who is Indira Jaising to suggest that I forgive my daughter's rapists: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, the mother of… https://t.co/rQX3mRunUm 28 seconds ago मनीष RT @ankitasood13: The genius advocate should also explain why Sonia Gandhi forgave those assassin !!!! Shame on such women who have no pain… 29 seconds ago Chowkidar Avinash Pathak RT @amitmalviya: Indira Jaising, who advised Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ the convicts, was ASG in the UPA government. After testing wate… 35 seconds ago