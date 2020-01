Condors lose on Cooper Marody bobblehead night 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:54s - Published Condors lose on Cooper Marody bobblehead night Condors lose on Cooper Marody bobblehead night 0

Condors lose on Cooper Marody bobblehead night COLORED TIEA CHEF MIGHT ADD TOO MUCH PEPPERAN ACCOUNANT MIGHT FORGET TOSUBMIT YOUR TAXES....WAIT THATONE IS PRETTY BADANYWAYS....FOR CONDORS GOALIESHANE STARRETT....TODAY WAS ONE OF THOSE DAYS IN THEOFFICE YOU WANT TO FORGETTHEY WERE TAKING ON THE COLORADOEAGLESFIRST PERIOD....SHANE BOWERSSLIDING IN....KNOCKINGOVER THE NET AND PUTTINGCOLORADO ON THE BOARDIT DIDN'T GET MUCHPRETTIER....STARRETT ALLOWSANOTHER THROUGH....HE'D ALLOWONE MORE IN A 16 MINUTESPAN BEFORE HE WAS YANKEDTHE CONDORS DID SCORE A PAIR OFGOALS THEMSELVES BUTTHEY DROP THE CONTEST 6 TO 2THEY'LL PLAY SAN DIEGO TOMORROWAT HOME AT 7 PM.





