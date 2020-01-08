Dispatches From Elsewhere Trailer - AMC

Dispatches From Elsewhere Season 1 Official Trailer - AMC To find themselves, they had to look elsewhere.

Don't miss the Series Premiere on March 1 at 10/9c.

#AMC #DispatchesFromElsewhere synopsis: DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE follows a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life.

They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined.

Directed by Jason Segel (pilot episode) starring Jason Segel, Andre Benjamin, Sally Field, Richard E.

Grant, Eve Lindley release date March 1, 2020 (on AMC)