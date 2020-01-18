Global  

#DelhiElections2020 : "AAP ने धरने, लड़ने और मुफ्तखोरी में लगा दिए

#DelhiElections2020 : "AAP ने धरने, लड़ने और मुफ्तखोरी में लगा दिए

#DelhiElections2020 : 'AAP ने धरने, लड़ने और मुफ्तखोरी में लगा दिए

#DelhiElections2020 : "AAP ने धरने, लड़ने और मुफ्तखोरी में लगा दिए

आम आदमी पार्टी ने मंगलवार शाम दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सभी 70 सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों के नामों का ऐलान कर दिया। पार्टी ने 46 वर्तमान विधायकों को टिकट दिया है।
