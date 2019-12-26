Global  

Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Renowned Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident involving her car near Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday.

