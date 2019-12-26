Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:58s - Published Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Renowned Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident involving her car near Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday. #ShabanaAzmi #bollywood