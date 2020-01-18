Global  

Raspberry Pi 4 CRT VR Headset

Raspberry Pi 4 CRT VR Headset

Raspberry Pi 4 CRT VR Headset

What would virtual reality be like if flat panel display technology were never invented?

In this project, Andy uses a pair of CRTs and the Raspberry Pi 4 to build a VR headset with stereoscopic 3D, 3DOF head tracking, and custom, browser-based software.

It may not be practical but it's definitely unique and guaranteed to have no screen door effect
