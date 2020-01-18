Global  

Newfoundland residents snowed in after massive blizzard

Newfoundland residents snowed in after massive blizzard

Newfoundland residents snowed in after massive blizzard

These residents of St John's in Newfoundland, Canada were snowed in on Saturday (January 18th) morning after a massive blizzard blasted the area.
Newfoundland residents snowed in after massive blizzard

These residents of St John's in Newfoundland, Canada were snowed in on Saturday (January 18th) morning after a massive blizzard blasted the area.

A video showed the homeowners opening the garage door to reveal several feet of snow blocking the entrance.

States of emergency, as well as blizzard and storm surge warnings, are in effect in parts of eastern Newfoundland and Labrador.

