Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road

Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road

China and Myanmar inked dozens of deals on Saturday to speed up infrastructure projects in the Southeast Asian nation, as Beijing seeks to cement its hold over a neighbor increasingly isolated by the West.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi signed 33 agreements on Saturday (January 18) in a bid to speed up infrastructure projects in the Southeast Asian nation.

The agreements are part of the flagship Belt and Road Initiative, China's vision of new trade routes described as a "21st century silk road".

Both countries also agreed to speed up the implementation of the China Myanmar Economic Corridor, a giant infrastructure scheme worth billions of dollars.

Xi's visit to Myanmar is the first of any Chinese leader in 19 years.

He hailed the meeting a "new era" of relations between the countries.

But analysts say Myanmar was generally cautious of investments by Beijing and was also being careful ahead of elections later this year.

China and Myanmar have historically had a fraught relationship, but have moved closer since 2017, when Myanmar was internationally condemned for its treatment of minority Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state.

More than 730,000 Rohingya were forced to flee western Myanmar after a military crackdown that the United Nations has said was executed with "genocidal intent".

China has defended the country on the global stage and is viewed as the biggest obstacle to a prosecution of its leaders at an international war crimes tribunal.



Recent related news from verified sources

Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi

China and Myanmar inked dozens of deals on Saturday to speed up infrastructure projects in the...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

movingaverages

S. Hahn RT @IndoPac_Info: #Myanmar, #China ink deals to accelerate #BeltandRoad as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi 33 agreements signed for the Chin… 5 minutes ago

JasminLucci

Jasmin Lucci RT @Reuters: Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi https://t.co/Txfv1IVNac https://t.co/qyU… 9 minutes ago

DiMartinoBooth

Danielle DiMartino Booth RT @chigrl: #Myanmar, #China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi https://t.co/6KhQwkWy4d https://t.co/43… 9 minutes ago

deepnewsmulti

Deep News-Multipolar RT @PopescuCo: Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi https://t.co/aQnhi2fenk via @Reuters h… 15 minutes ago

PopescuCo

🇪🇺 🇲🇨🇨🇭Dan Popescu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇷🇴 Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi https://t.co/aQnhi2fenk via… https://t.co/K5qnNEjVXs 16 minutes ago

faisal_thar

Faisal Thar Thakhin #XiJinping and #Myanmar leader #AungSanSuuKyi signed 33 agreements shoring up key projects that are part of the fla… https://t.co/gHes2Yzh8D 16 minutes ago

BossMoneySupply

Boss Money Supply Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi https://t.co/rrE49PwSFc https://t.co/b5PRCJdkRR 18 minutes ago

Zw_Naing

Ro Zaw Naing Isolated Aung San Suu Kyi government of #Myanmar, is ready to be swallowed by China. https://t.co/JmEZR2LWTS 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fasten your seat belt! Driving Pakistan's most dangerous road is not for the faint-hearted [Video]Fasten your seat belt! Driving Pakistan's most dangerous road is not for the faint-hearted

The route to Shimshal, the last Pakistani village before the Chinese border, is not for the faint-hearted.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

China's construction of an airstrip in Cambodia is raising alarms about its military ambitions. [Video]China's construction of an airstrip in Cambodia is raising alarms about its military ambitions.

China's construction of an airstrip in Cambodia is raising alarms about its military ambitions.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.