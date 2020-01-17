Global  

World's Shortest Man Khagendra Thapa Magar Dies

World's Shortest Man Khagendra Thapa Magar DiesKhagendra Thapa Magar has died.
World's shortest man Khagendra Thapa Magar dies

Khagendra Thapa Magar died of pneumonia at a hospital in the Nepalese city of Pokhara, according to...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Independent


Khagendra Thapa Magar, once world's shortest man, dies at 27

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 17 (ANI): Khagendra Thapa Magar, a Nepali man who once held the title of the...
Sify - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsWorldNewsIndependent



