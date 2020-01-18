Global  

A shot at making history

Them earlier this week./// yeah á if you're the defenders assigned to guarding these guys á you don't want to get caught doing what my coach referred to as taking tickets.

Bishop garrigan's angelo and cade winkel have the rare opportunity to reach a career milestone at the same time.xxx it's made me who i am i'd say.

Just looking forward every day or every year to basketball, putting the time in, doing what i love, and just being able to do the best i can in the game and just enjoying it and being competitive, it just really shaped me who i am.

The squeek of basketball sneakers and the repetetive dribbling of the ball provide the constant soundtrack to the winkel family's memories.

It's a game that has given so much to angelo and cade since the first time they stepped onto the court.

To be honest with you i started playing in about third or fourth grade, i wasn't very good just kind of tall and big and rebounded.

My fourth grade year i was pretty bad and then my fifth grade year i grew a lot and i played aau and i thought i became really good and ever since then i've just been putting in the work every year throughout the whole summer just putting time in.

The devotion to the game these young men have shown over the years is paying off..

Natural sound there is a very real possibility angelo and cade will each score their one thousandth point on the same night.

Unless there is something missing from the record books... no other sibling duo has reached such a milestone together in state history.

You know it's pretty crazy i guess it's a great achievement for the both of us but in seventh and eighth grade we didn't think about oh i'm going to score a thousand points in high school it was i'm going to win a conference championship, i'm going to win a state title for our school and that's more important in the end than scoring a thousand points for our team.

Like all brothers á the winkels are competitive everywhere including the hardwood.

Coach mark meister says the players were clear standouts by the time they reached the varsity ranks.

I had cade his first jv game and the head coach said what do you think?

I think he had like a tripleádouble i said i don't think he can play jv anymore i know its going to hurt me moving forward but i don't think he can do that and the next year we had angelo and with his height and size he didn't play a jv game he came to practice and it was not a challenge.

And meister says the winkel brothers are two of the best to ever go through the garrigan basketball program.

Without having a book in front of me and cutting somebody short, i'll put them top 10 for sure.

If we're playing five on five, they were supposed to reach the milestone tonight á but with the postponement of the game á that will have to wait until next tuesday.

Sticking with high school hoops




