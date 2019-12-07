Global  

Who is she to question me?: Delhi gang rape victim's mother on Jaising's pardon urge

Who is she to question me?: Delhi gang rape victim's mother on Jaising's pardon urge

Who is she to question me?: Delhi gang rape victim's mother on Jaising’s pardon urge

The mother of the December 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder victim has hit out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for asking her to forgive the four men, who are on death row for committing the brutal crime against her daughter.
