Labour leadership candidates vie for support at Liverpool hustings

Labour leadership candidates vie for support at Liverpool hustings

Labour leadership candidates vie for support at Liverpool hustings

Contenders in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader have called for unity despite jostling for position in the first hustings of the campaign.

The event in Liverpool saw the major candidates battle for dominance in the contest which will see a new leader of the opposition announced in early April.
