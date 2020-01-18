Purdue women snap three-game losing skid, beat Illinois 81-67

A three-game losing skid.
But the gold and black rarely lose to illinois..
Their opponent this evening..
In fact..
Purdue entered tonight's matchup 30-5 all-time against the fighting illini at mackey arena.
Ae'rianna harris and the boilers back at mackey after a two- game road trip.
In the early going..
Dominique oden sinks the pull-up jumper..
Oden tallied a dozen..
A little later in the opening quarter..
How about this finish from karissa mclaughlin..
Mcbuckets..
Sharon versyp and purdue led 21-16 after one..
Move to the second..
Mclaughlin is blocked ..
Following the rejection ..
In transition..
Cierra rice the spot up corner triple..
The fighting illini fighting back..
It's 21-19..
But this is what makes mclaughlin so good..
No.
1 the shot fake..
One dribble..
Yeah that's pretty..
Mclaughlin with a game-high 23 points..
She also chipped in five assists..
Here's one of them..
Harris uses the glass for two.
.
13 points..
10 rebounds..
5 assists..
4 blocks for harris.
Purdue beats illinois 81-67 the final.
On the high school