Purdue women snap three-game losing skid, beat Illinois 81-67

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Purdue women snap three-game losing skid, beat Illinois 81-67 A three-game losing skid. But the gold and black rarely lose to illinois.. Their opponent this evening.. In fact.. Purdue entered tonight's matchup 30-5 all-time against the fighting illini at mackey arena. Ae'rianna harris and the boilers back at mackey after a two- game road trip. In the early going.. Dominique oden sinks the pull-up jumper.. Oden tallied a dozen.. A little later in the opening quarter.. How about this finish from karissa mclaughlin.. Mcbuckets.. Sharon versyp and purdue led 21-16 after one.. Move to the second.. Mclaughlin is blocked .. Following the rejection .. In transition.. Cierra rice the spot up corner triple.. The fighting illini fighting back.. It's 21-19.. But this is what makes mclaughlin so good.. No. 1 the shot fake.. One dribble.. Yeah that's pretty.. Mclaughlin with a game-high 23 points.. She also chipped in five assists.. Here's one of them.. Harris uses the glass for two. . 13 points.. 10 rebounds.. 5 assists.. 4 blocks for harris. Purdue beats illinois 81-67 the final. On the high school





