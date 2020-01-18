Global  

Purdue women snap three-game losing skid, beat Illinois 81-67

Karissa McLaughlin finished with 23 points in the win.
A three-game losing skid.

But the gold and black rarely lose to illinois..

Their opponent this evening..

In fact..

Purdue entered tonight's matchup 30-5 all-time against the fighting illini at mackey arena.

Ae'rianna harris and the boilers back at mackey after a two- game road trip.

In the early going..

Dominique oden sinks the pull-up jumper..

Oden tallied a dozen..

A little later in the opening quarter..

How about this finish from karissa mclaughlin..

Mcbuckets..

Sharon versyp and purdue led 21-16 after one..

Move to the second..

Mclaughlin is blocked ..

Following the rejection ..

In transition..

Cierra rice the spot up corner triple..

The fighting illini fighting back..

It's 21-19..

But this is what makes mclaughlin so good..

No.

1 the shot fake..

One dribble..

Yeah that's pretty..

Mclaughlin with a game-high 23 points..

She also chipped in five assists..

Here's one of them..

Harris uses the glass for two.

.

13 points..

10 rebounds..

5 assists..

4 blocks for harris.

Purdue beats illinois 81-67 the final.

On the high school




