Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

The team is expected to include Ken Starr, Robert Ray, Pam Bondi, Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and Pat Cipollone.
Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense TeamWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump's impeachment defense team is expected to include former Whitewater...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com•Politico•Reuters•CBS News•TIME•Mediaite


Trump’s impeachment defense team: Top lawyers tapped for looming trial

Several top White House lawyers are slated to serve as the defense team in President Trump’s...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •euronews•Politico•Reuters•CBS News



President Donald Trump Names High-Profile Attorneys To Impeachment Defense Team [Video]President Donald Trump Names High-Profile Attorneys To Impeachment Defense Team

President Donald Trump has until 6 p.m. Saturday to send his formal response to the Senate, and he named two high-profile attorneys to his defense team Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published

Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team [Video]Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

The team is expected to include Ken Starr, Robert Ray, Pam Bondi, Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and Pat Cipollone.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:59Published

