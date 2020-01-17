Global  

President Donald Trump selects former defender of Jeffery Epstein to join his legal team

President Donald Trump selects former defender of Jeffery Epstein to join his legal team

President Donald Trump selects former defender of Jeffery Epstein to join his legal team

Alan Dershowitz will assist the US president in the upcoming Senate trial on Tuesday.

The constitutional expert has said he will deliver arguments meant to shield Trump from allegations that he abused his power.View on euronews
Recent related news from verified sources

With Starr and Dershowitz, Trump is giving legal team a celebrity cast

President Donald Trump has asked former independent counsel Ken Starr and celebrity lawyer Alan...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Sify


Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment...
Reuters - Published


